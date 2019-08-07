Powerful rogue wave knocks down onlookers at Chinese river

Watching the waves roll in along the Qiantang River in China was not the peaceful experience many expected.

Five people were knocked off their feet as a tidal wave crashed into a viewing site Sunday.

A man standing by the seawall became drenched as the tide hit, but he was rescued by other tourists on the bank.

This wasn't the only time over the weekend the river's tide went over the seawall.

Local police are patrolling the area more to help protect onlookers.

An astronomical tide and typhoons are contributing to the strong waves on the river.

Copyright 2019 CCTV via CNN. All rights reserved.