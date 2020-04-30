Fatal crash along WV Turnpike

Turnpike dispatchers tell WSAZ a person has died after an early morning crash along I-77 north.

The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 63 between the Mossy/Oak Hill and Mahan interchanges.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer was involved in the crash. No word on how many cars were involved.

The northbound lanes have been closed off and on since early Thursday morning so crews can reconstruct the accident. Dispatchers say one northbound lane has now reopened.

No information about the person who died in the crash has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.