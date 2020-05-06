Mask safety called into question by emergency management official in W.Va.

The overall safety of some of the masks distributed by the state of West Virginia to first responders has been called into question by a county emergency management official.

Through a Freedom of Information Request, WSAZ learned that Braxton County Director John Hoffman raised concerns that some of the 100,000 masks were not true N95 masks, which provide the most protection from COVID 19.

On Tuesday, state leaders admitted the masks they received did not live up to the gold standard recommended by the CDC, but added worldwide shortages of PPE created a major challenge.

Some of the masks sent to West Virginia had ear loops. First responders insist headbands, not ear loops, are the signature mark of the N95 mask that has been coveted during the crisis.

But state leaders said these masks, while not the top of the line, had been given temporary approval by the Food and Drug Administration to be used during the health crisis and equipment shortage.

“We wanted to get anything we could get our hands on, and the emails we received, obviously you are going to have some people who want the gold standard, as you said, but the people who had nothing were firemen going into people’s homes who were sick and had the flu and did not have a mask to put on. We got those to them,” Jeff Sandy, Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, told WSAZ.

Emails from the Braxton County director Hoffman mentioned his concerns over staff safety. “(We have) Staff out there wearing these things right now, and they think they’re being protected for 95 percent of particulate out there,” one email said.

Another concern Hoffman raised was the possibility the items were counterfeit. The CDC also confirmed that in their communications with the company, Shanghai Dasheng, that the company’s items had been compromised by a counterfeiter.

According to a memo provided to WSAZ by DMAPS -- the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety:

“On Friday, April 10, a West Virginia fire department chief advised DHSEM that he had watched a video conference with the W.Va. Professional Fire Chiefs Association and advised “the state had distributed several counterfeit N95s to the various county 911 directors.”

But the memo goes on to say that an investigation by DMAPS was able to certify that the masks in question did in fact come from Shanghai Dasheng in China.

In his Tuesday briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said, “We were scrambling in every direction trying to find masks. Our people, whether it be the Guard or DMAPS or whomever it was in this state, we absolutely dropped everything and tried to purchase anything and everything we could to be able to protect our people because our people had no protection.”

The governor went on to say, “I can tell you really and truly that people are getting beat on here that did a lot of good work.”