RAW VIDEO | WVU flair at Greenbrier Pro Am

Wednesday morning at the Greenbrier had a little WVU flair to it.

Former WVU football coach Don Nehlen was among Mountaineers who played in a Pro Am at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

One of the morning Pro Am foursomes featured three of the football programs most recognizable names.

There was Don Nehlen and former quarterbacks Jeff Hostetler and Marc Bulger. They played with PGA pro JB Holmes and as a team totaled a one under par score.

Click on the link to see some video from their round and interviews from the WVU legends.

