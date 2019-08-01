1st Football Coaches Poll Released

Let the polls begin! One of the big weekly college football polls was released on Thursday at the coaches think very highly of the Clemson Tigers. The USA Today coaches poll have the defending champs as their preseason favorite. Some very familiar names are following them.
The rest of the top 5 are Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Teams 6 through 10 are LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas.
The Kentucky Wildcats are just outside the Top 25 at #31 and received 79 votes while WVU tallied 24. Marshall and Ohio did not get any votes.
August 1st is the first official day of the 2019 college football season with players reporting to camp.
Here are teams 11 through 25.
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
17. UCF
17. Wisconsin
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern