1st Football Coaches Poll Released

Let the polls begin! One of the big weekly college football polls was released on Thursday at the coaches think very highly of the Clemson Tigers. The USA Today coaches poll have the defending champs as their preseason favorite. Some very familiar names are following them.

The rest of the top 5 are Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Teams 6 through 10 are LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas.

The Kentucky Wildcats are just outside the Top 25 at #31 and received 79 votes while WVU tallied 24. Marshall and Ohio did not get any votes.

August 1st is the first official day of the 2019 college football season with players reporting to camp.

Here are teams 11 through 25.

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

17. UCF

17. Wisconsin

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern