1st WV Girls Hoops Rankings Released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with total points:
Team Pts
Class AAA
1. Parkersburg (10) 100
2. Greenbrier East 75
3. University 70
4. George Washington 68
5. Wheeling Park 58
6. Woodrow Wilson 48
7. South Charleston 46
8. Huntington 36
9. Morgantown 21
10. Martinsburg 19
Others receiving votes: Parkersburg South 6, Cabell Midland 1, St. Albans 1, Musselman 1.
Class AA
1. Fairmont Senior (7) 93
2. North Marion 77
3. Lincoln (2) 75
4. Wyoming East (1) 60
5. Nitro 47
6. Winfield 42
7. Wayne 41
8. Bluefield 30
9. Frankfort 22
10. Westside 21
Others receiving votes: Sissonville 13, Chapmanville 9, Logan 7, PikeView 6, Bridgeport 5, Braxton County 1, Lincoln County 1.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (8) 96
2. Wheeling Central (2) 88
3. Parkersburg Catholic 86
4. Summers County 65
5. Tucker County 37
6. Gilmer County 29
7. Williamstown 28
8. Magnolia 26
9. Pocahontas County 24
(tie) Madonna 24
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 16, St. Marys 15, Trinity 9, Tolsia 4, Notre Dame 3.