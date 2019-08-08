2 Herd newcomers draw crowd at Henderson Center

On a sizzling summer morning in Huntington, a few dozen Herd basketball fans brought their morning coffee to the Henderson Center.

Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni working out his two new European newcomers Marco Saranec and Goran Miladinovich.

Sarance is a 6-7 swing man who demontrated a smooth jumper in the practice session. Miladinoivch is a 7-footer who shows nice agility and ball skills for a big man.

"What id do see is the potential to be extremely good," Coach D'Antoni said. "The competition will tell the tale and how well they compete and fight for whatever we do. I'm looking forward to it."