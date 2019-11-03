20 > 15 As Herd Beats UK

A record crowd of 2,032 at Hoops Family Field was on hand to watch the 20th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team shutout No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats, 1-0, Sunday afternoon on Senior Day. Senior Jonas Westmeyer scored the lone goal.

The Thundering Herd improved to 12-2-3 overall and 4-1-1 in Conference USA. The Wildcats move to 10-3-3 and 3-2-1 in conference action.

“It was a well fought match, they (Kentucky) are an excellent team,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “I thought our guys executed perfectly. Tactically, I thought we did a great job. Obviously we were missing a few guys and big misses, so we had to adapt and change our system a little bit but it seemed to suit us. This was one of the best atmospheres I have ever been involved with in college soccer. I thought it was amazing today.”

Marshall earned its 12th win of the season, the most since the 2001 squad that finished 12-7-0. It was also the Herd’s first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 21 Kentucky in Huntington, also 1-0, back on Oct. 14, 2017.

Marshall heads back out on the road for one final regular season match at No. 13 FIU on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. The Herd needs a win at FIU to move ahead of the Charlotte 49ers in the standings and claim the number-one overall seed in the Conference USA Tournament, as well as win the C-USA Regular Season Title. The C-USA Tournament will be hosted by Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., and takes place Nov. 13-17.

