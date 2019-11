For the first time ever, two teams ranked in the top 25 of college soccer will play in Huntington Sunday at Hoops Family Field.

Marshall, ranked #20 in the US Soccer Coaches' poll will host #15 Kentucky Sunday at 3:00.

Marshall is coming off of a 6 game road swing that lasted nearly a month.

The Herd went 3-1-2 in those 6 games.

Marshall is 11-2-3 on the season while the Wildcats are 10-2-3.

Sunday is also senior day for the Thundering Herd.