20th ranked men's Marshall soccer wins at Oakland

The 20th-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team took down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 2-1, Tuesday night. Redshirt freshman Milo Yosef scored his 11th goal of the season and senior Jonas Westmeyer hit the game-winner with under ten minutes to go.

The Thundering Herd improves to 11-2-3 and the Golden Grizzlies fall to 7-7-2.

“For large portions of the match tonight we were back in our stride,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “We played some great soccer and the lads executed the tactics very well. I though Jan-Erik (Leinhos) in particular had a tremendous match. We created a lot of chances, and luckily two goals were enough. We still need to tighten up as a team at times, and show better game management when it gets frantic. But overall I was impressed with the guys.

“A great finish from Milo (Yosef) to cap a nice period for us in the first half. And Jonas’ (Westmeyer) free kick was phenomenal again.”

Marshall came out firing in the first half, outshooting the Golden Grizzlie 8-3 and 3-1 on goal. Yosef took a pass from sophomore Jan-Erik Leinhos for the first goal of the match and Yosef’s 11th of the year. For Leinhos it was his first assist of the season and third of his career in his 36th-straight start. Redshirt senior keeper Paulo Pita recorded the save to keep the Herd in the lead.

In the beginning of the second half the two teams battled for positioning and maintaining possession. Oakland tied the match in the 69th minute off a corner kick. Over the next 11 minutes, Marshall had three shots with two saved by Sullivan Lauderdale, and the Golden Grizzlies had two shots with one saved by Pita and another off a post. However, in the 81st minute Westmeyer nailed a kick in the upper left corner from about 25 yards out. It was Westmeyer’s third goal of the season and Marshall led 2-1.

Oakland took two more shots over the remaining nine minutes and 31 seconds with one going high and another wide.

Marshall finally returns to Hoops Family Field on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m., against No. 15 Kentucky on Senior Day.

