With the Heisman Trophy ceremony this weekend, its a good time to reflect on 20 years ago this weekend when Marshall's Chad Pennington was a Heisman Finalist.

MGN

Pennington joined Georgia Tech QB Joe Hamilton, Wisconsin runnn back Ron Dayne (winner), Virginia Tech QB Michael Vick, and Purdue QB Drew Brees.

Pennington led the 1999 Herd to an unbeaten season and a #10 national ranking.

Pennington, Randy Moss, and Byron Leftwich gave Marshall 3 Heisman finalists in 6 years.