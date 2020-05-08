2020 Cleveland Browns Schedule Released

The Cleveland Browns start and end the 2020 NFL with AFC North rivals. They begin the year with the Baltimore Ravens and end it with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns ended the 2019 season with a 6-10 record and a loss to Cincinnati.
Here's the full 2020 schedule (HOME GAME IN CAPS)
Sept..13 at Baltimore
Sept. 17 CINCINNATI
Sept. 27 WASHINGTON
Oct. 4 at Dallas
Oct. 11 INDIANAPOLIS
Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh
Oct. 25 at Cincinnati
Nov. 1 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Nov. 15 HOUSTON
Nov. 22 PHILADELPHIA
Nov. 29 at Jacksonville
Dec. 6 at Tennessee
Dec. 14 BALTIMORE
Dec. 20 at NY Giants
Dec. 27 at NY Jets
Jan. 3 PITTSBURGH