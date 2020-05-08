2020 Cleveland Browns Schedule Released

The Cleveland Browns start and end the 2020 NFL with AFC North rivals. They begin the year with the Baltimore Ravens and end it with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns ended the 2019 season with a 6-10 record and a loss to Cincinnati.

Here's the full 2020 schedule (HOME GAME IN CAPS)

Sept..13 at Baltimore

Sept. 17 CINCINNATI

Sept. 27 WASHINGTON

Oct. 4 at Dallas

Oct. 11 INDIANAPOLIS

Oct. 18 at Pittsburgh

Oct. 25 at Cincinnati

Nov. 1 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Nov. 15 HOUSTON

Nov. 22 PHILADELPHIA

Nov. 29 at Jacksonville

Dec. 6 at Tennessee

Dec. 14 BALTIMORE

Dec. 20 at NY Giants

Dec. 27 at NY Jets

Jan. 3 PITTSBURGH