2020 SEC/Big 12 Hoops Pairings Announced

It's never too early to talk about basketball, especially in Lexington and Morgantown as the pairings have been announced for the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Kentucky Wildcats will be playing at Texas Tech on January 25th. UK leads the series 4-0 with the last matchup in 1994. Both played in the 2019 NCAA tournament with the Red Raiders going to the title game.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be hosting the Missouri Tigers on the same day. The series is tied at 2-2 with WVU winning the last meeting in 2017.

The seventh annual event will consist of 10 games played on Saturday, January 25, as every Big 12 member faces 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference.

Here are the remaining games.

2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, January 25

(Number in parenthesis is the Big 12 team record in the Challenge)

Baylor (5-1) at Florida

- Series record tied at 1-1 with UF winning in a 2018 Challenge matchup. Both 2019 NCAA tournament participants.

Iowa State (3-3) at Auburn

- ISU has won two consecutive in a 2-1 series with the last game in 2013. Both competed in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Tennessee at Kansas (4-2)

- KU leads the series 3-1, including an 87-81 OT win in the Preseason NIT championship game last season. Both were 2019 NCAA Tournament teams.

Kansas State (3-3) at Alabama

- K-State leads 2-1 with wins in the last two games in 2009 and 2011. K-State played in the 2019 NCAA Championship while Alabama was in the NIT.

Mississippi State at Oklahoma (4-2)

- MSU holds a 3-0 series advantage. Both are 2019 NCAA tournament teams.

Oklahoma State (4-2) at Texas A&M

- OSU holds a 31-18 record with the last meeting a TAMU win in 2018.

TCU (4-2) at Arkansas

- UA has a 104-38 advantage with the last meeting in 1991. Both competed in the 2019 NIT.

LSU at Texas (3-3)

- LSU leads the series 19-11 with the last matchup in 2006-07. UT won the 2019 NIT title while LSU competed in the NCAA tournament.

