2020 WV Wrestling Tourney In The Books

Tell me if you've heard this before. Point Pleasant and Parkersburg South are state wrestling champions in West Virginia. The two schools won team titles Saturday night at the Mountain Health Arena. Point Pleasant won the Class AA/A championship in dominating fashion. They totaled 266 points with their closest competitor being Braxton County with 111 points.

The Patriots scored 271 1/2 points to win Class AAA with the rest of the top 5 teams being Wheeling Park, Parkersburg, Huntington High and Riverside.

Here are some of the highlights from the championship matches in the above video and a list of the 2020 state champions in all weight classes.

Class AAA State Champions

106 Lb Weight Class

Brady Roberts Parkersburg South

113 Lb Weight Class

Michael Dolan Spring Mills

120 Lb Weight Class

Garret Donahue Parkersburg

126 Lb Weight Class

Julius Hobbs Buckhannon Upshur

132 Lb Weight Class

Brayden Johnson Parkersburg South

138 Lb Weight Class

Joey Miller Musselman

145 Lb Weight Class

Gavin Quiocho Parkersburg South

152 Lb Weight Class

Brayden Roberts Parkersburg South

160 Lb Weight Class

John Martin-Best Parkersburg

170 Lb Weight Class

AJ Dempsey Huntington High

182 Lb Weight Class

Erick Brothers Wheeling Park

195 Lb Weight Class

Jace Bradbury Washington

220 Lb Weight Class

Braxton Amos Parkersburg South

285 Lb Weight Class

Austin Chapman Riverside

Class AA/A State Champions

106 Lb Weight Class

Parker Henderson Pt. Pleasant

113 Lb Weight Class

Brady Layman Ritchie County

120 Lb Weight Class

Isaac Short Pt. Pleasant

126 Lb Weight Class

Blake Boyers East Fairmont

132 Lb Weight Class

Derek Raike Pt. Pleasant

138 Lb Weight Class

Justin Bartee Pt. Pleasant

145 Lb Weight Class

Mitchell Freeman Pt. Pleasant

152 Lb Weight Class

Peyton Hall Oak Glen

160 Lb Weight Class

Ben Kee Herbert Hoover

170 Lb Weight Class

Isaac Vanmetere Moorefield

182 Lb Weight Class

Jordan Williams Braxton County

195 Lb Weight Class

Juan Marquez Pt. Pleasant

220 Lb Weight Class

Noah Brown Greenbrier West

285 Lb Weight Class

Zach Frazier Fairmont Sr.

