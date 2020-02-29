2020 WV Wrestling Tourney In The Books

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Tell me if you've heard this before. Point Pleasant and Parkersburg South are state wrestling champions in West Virginia. The two schools won team titles Saturday night at the Mountain Health Arena. Point Pleasant won the Class AA/A championship in dominating fashion. They totaled 266 points with their closest competitor being Braxton County with 111 points.
The Patriots scored 271 1/2 points to win Class AAA with the rest of the top 5 teams being Wheeling Park, Parkersburg, Huntington High and Riverside.
Here are some of the highlights from the championship matches in the above video and a list of the 2020 state champions in all weight classes.
Class AAA State Champions
106 Lb Weight Class
Brady Roberts Parkersburg South
113 Lb Weight Class
Michael Dolan Spring Mills
120 Lb Weight Class
Garret Donahue Parkersburg
126 Lb Weight Class
Julius Hobbs Buckhannon Upshur
132 Lb Weight Class
Brayden Johnson Parkersburg South
138 Lb Weight Class
Joey Miller Musselman
145 Lb Weight Class
Gavin Quiocho Parkersburg South
152 Lb Weight Class
Brayden Roberts Parkersburg South
160 Lb Weight Class
John Martin-Best Parkersburg
170 Lb Weight Class
AJ Dempsey Huntington High
182 Lb Weight Class
Erick Brothers Wheeling Park
195 Lb Weight Class
Jace Bradbury Washington
220 Lb Weight Class
Braxton Amos Parkersburg South
285 Lb Weight Class
Austin Chapman Riverside
Class AA/A State Champions
106 Lb Weight Class
Parker Henderson Pt. Pleasant
113 Lb Weight Class
Brady Layman Ritchie County
120 Lb Weight Class
Isaac Short Pt. Pleasant
126 Lb Weight Class
Blake Boyers East Fairmont
132 Lb Weight Class
Derek Raike Pt. Pleasant
138 Lb Weight Class
Justin Bartee Pt. Pleasant
145 Lb Weight Class
Mitchell Freeman Pt. Pleasant
152 Lb Weight Class
Peyton Hall Oak Glen
160 Lb Weight Class
Ben Kee Herbert Hoover
170 Lb Weight Class
Isaac Vanmetere Moorefield
182 Lb Weight Class
Jordan Williams Braxton County
195 Lb Weight Class
Juan Marquez Pt. Pleasant
220 Lb Weight Class
Noah Brown Greenbrier West
285 Lb Weight Class
Zach Frazier Fairmont Sr.