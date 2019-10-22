2020 WVU Football Schedule Released

WVU football fans have plenty to talk about this Tuesday as the 2020 schedule was released. Next season is highlighted by the typical Big 12 rivalries and it starts in the Peach State with another well known football program. Times for these games will be announced at a much later date. AD Shane Lyons said this to the university's website. "Once again, West Virginia will have one of the most competitive football schedules in the country in 2020 as it features 11 Power 5 opponents," Lyons said. "Three home games in September and two each in October and November work out nicely for our fans to plan, and 2020 is our year to host five Big 12 games at Milan Puskar Stadium."

2020 WVU Football Schedule

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

9/5 vs. Florida State at Atlanta

9/12 EASTERN KENTUCKY

9/19 MARYLAND

9/26 KANSAS STATE

10/3 at Texas Tech

10/10 TCU

10/17 at Texas

10/24 KANSAS

11/7 OKLAHOMA

11/14 at Oklahoma State

11/21 BAYLOR

11/28 at Iowa State