3 Same Teams Ranked In Ohio HS Football

A trio of teams are still ranked in Ohio high school football as the playoffs are less than a month away in the Buckeye State. Starting in Division IV, the Gallia Academy Blue Devils are ranked 5th and are undefeated after 7 games. They are on the road at Rock Hill this coming Friday. In Division V, the Ironton Fighting Tigers are in the 8th spot as they are 6-1 so far this year and are also on the road at Coal Grove. Finally, Glouster Trimble is the highest ranked local team at #3 in Division VI, undefeated at 7-0 and play at Federal Hocking on Oct. 18th.