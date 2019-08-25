3 Stanford Beats #11 WVU In Soccer

In a battle of top 25 soccer teams, Stanford showed their mettle against WVU on Sunday. The Cardinal scored 3 goals in the first half as they went on to win it 3-1 over the Mountaineers.

The 11th ranked WVU team drops to just 1-1 on the season as this was just the second time ever these two programs have met on the soccer field.

WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown told the schools website that "I said before the game that Stanford will capitalize on your mistakes. You have to give them all the credit, they capitalized when we made mistakes and unfortunately, we ran out of time at the end."

Standford scored early as Carly Malatskey's goal gave the Cardinal a 1-0 lead. Theyl added a pair of goals in the 35th and 40th minutes to take a 3-0 lead into halftime. WVU's lone goal was by Jessica Lisi just 25 seconds into the second half action.

WVU next plays on Friday August 30th when they host High Point.