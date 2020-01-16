49ers Top Herd

The start of a Herd hoops homestand began with a thud on Thursday night as Marshall lost to Charlotte by a final of 77-75. A half court three pointer by Taevion Kinsey made it much closer than it was as Charlotte led by close to double digits the entire second half. Marshall did cut it to a 5 point game but Charlotte answered with a three right after that to make it an 8 point game shortly after.

Marshall shot just 30% in the first half and trailed by 9 with the Herd scoring just 25 points in the first 20 minutes. The Herd offense picked up the pace in the second half but never could take the lead. Sophomore Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 29 points while junior Jarrod West added 18.

Marshall falls to 8-10 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA and next host Old Dominion on Saturday night. Check out the highlights from the game in the above video.