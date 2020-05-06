7 Footer Olivier Sarr Picks Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats landed 7 footer Olivier Sarr on Wednesday. The former Wake Forest center told ESPN that he is transferring to UK. He initially put his name in the transfer portal when the Demon Deacons fired Danny Manning last month.

"I felt that was the best fit and the best opportunity for me," Sarr told ESPN. "Being able to play for that great program and showcase my winning drive on that stage. Coach Cal made me understand that I was needed over there."

He chose UK over other schools like Duke, Gonzaga, Florida State and Baylor and averaged 13.7 points per game last year. As of now, he has to sit out next season unless he receives a waiver to play right away from the NCAA.