9 Vandy Edges Herd Women's Soccer

Marshall women’s soccer (1-5-0) was first on the board and tied the game late in regulation, but ultimately fell in the 109th minute in double overtime to the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0-0) on Sunday afternoon to close out the Music City Invitational. Lindsay Langley made a career-high 11 saves in the match.

Langley, along with Mary Lawman and Rene Ross were named to the Music City Invite All-Tournament Team.

“Vandy is a really well-coached team with a talented and very deep roster,” head coach Kevin Long said after the defeat to No. 9 Vanderbilt. “We rebounded from a disappointing game on Friday and I thought today’s effort revealed a little bit more of who we want to be. I am hoping games like this get us one step closer to being able to compete in conference play.”

After eight minutes of no offensive action from either team, Marshall had a corner kick at the 8:24 mark. Rene Ross took the corner and found Mary Lawman who headed the ball in the back of the net to give the Herd a 1-0 lead.

After Herd keeper Lindsay Langley made a save on the Commodores first shot of the contest in the 12th minute, VU scored its own goal off a corner as Peyton Cutshall scored six minutes later.

Nearly eight minutes later, Raegan Kelley scored to put Vanderbilt up 2-1 at the 25:15 mark of the first half. MU trailed 2-1 at the half.

The second half saw the Herd stay stout on defense. Marshall faced 12 shots in the second stanza with five being on target, all saved by Langley.

The biggest defensive stand of the half came in the 66th minute as Langley made one of her five saves and the ball landed at the feet of a Commodore attacker, but Gabby Powers made hustle play to slide in front of the shot towards the open goal and clear it away from goal with a save.

As Marshall staved off Vanderbilt, Cara Norlin sent a through ball to Farah Abu-Tayeh down the left wing. F. Abu-Tayeh took off, beat the Commodore defense and placed the ball past the keeper to tie the game in the 78th minute.

Neither team found the back of the goal in the final 12 minutes and the match went to overtime.

In the first overtime period, Langley made a pair of saves and the score stayed 2-2 as the two squads went to a second overtime.

Langley made another pair of saves in the additional extra period, but Kelley scored the game-winning goal, her second of the match, off a cross with under two minutes left in the match.

Vanderbilt outshot Marshall 33-3 and 14-2 with shots on target. The Herd also had to face 13 corner kicks in the contest.

Marshall’s next contest will take place on Sept. 15 when it plays host to High Point at a 1 p.m. at Hoops Family Field. The match will serve as Senior Day.

