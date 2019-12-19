The last time A.W. Hamilton was in the Henderson Center was nearly 15 years ago, until Thursday afternoon.

A.W. Hamilton back at Marshall as head coach at EKU

The former Marshall point guard from 2002-2005 was a graduate assistant at Marshall in 2006 and the Herd's arena has changed since then. So has the trajectory of Hamilton's coaching life.

He's now the head coach of Eastern Kentucky, but he remembers his Marshall time well.

"It's just incredible the changes they've done with the university, and obviously the arena, the locker rooms, it's a special place and it keeps getting better.