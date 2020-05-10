Alex Miller Wins 2020 Doug Huff Award

April Miller from Roane County, WV received a special Mother's Day present this weekend. The West Virginia Sports Writers Association gave her son, Alex, the 2020 Doug Huff Award. Miller died suddenly on the football field back on September 13th.

The Associated announced that “the award is given to a high school senior athlete who exhibits leadership, hustle and determination plus the intangibles beyond the black-and-white statistics. Alex exhibited all of those positive qualities, and more, and is posthumously recognized.” The award has been given out every year since 2015.

Miller was also named to the 2019 Class AA All-State team as an "honorary" member which was the first time that happened since 1943.