All CUSA honors for 8 Herd players

Marshall’s football program landed eight student-athletes on the Conference USA first team, according to a release by the league office Tuesday afternoon.

Running back Brenden Knox, offensive lineman Levi Brown, defensive lineman Channing Hames, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive back Chris Jackson, placekicker Justin Rohrwasser, punt returner Talik Keaton and long snapper Matt Beardall all garnered a first-team nod.

Offensive lineman Cain Madden, linebacker Omari Cobb and tight end Armani Levias were named to the conference’s second team, while defensive lineman Darius Hodge and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson were given honorable mention consideration.

Keaton and defensive back Micah Abraham were also selected to the league’s All-Freshman team.

The eight first-team selections were the most for any Conference USA program since the Thundering Herd recorded a league-high 10 in 2014 under head coach Doc Holliday, the program's all-time leader in victories over FBS opponents.

Marshall (8-4) will take on UCF (9-3) in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl on Monday, December 23 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN. In all, Conference USA will send eight schools to bowl games, the second-most in league history.

The league’s individual awards will be released Wednesday.

