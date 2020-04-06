Anochili-Killen keeps busy

Chapmanville's 6-9 all state center is excited to begin his college career at Marshall University, but Obinna Anochili-Killen still has a little business he and his teammates would like to take care of before then.

The Tigers were one game short of the state tournament and preparing to play Winfield in the regional final. A win and they would have a shot at their 3rd straight Class AA State Championship.

"There should be a team over there on the 2020. (state championship line) it can't just go blank."

Anochili-Killen will bring his considerable talent to Huntington. He was named captain of the Class AA All State team and averaged 21 points per game, 12.5 blocks, 7 assists and 3 steals.

