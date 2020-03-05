Ashland & Rowan County Advance

Just 8 teams are left standing in the Kentucky 15th and 16th Region basketball tournaments. In Morehead, the still unbeaten Ashland Tomcats used a balanced scoring attack to pull away from Russell by a final score of 61-41. Cole Villars lead Ashland in scoring with 17 points while Colin Porter had 13 with both Ethan Sellars and Ethan Hudson scoring 10. The Tomcats are 31-0 and will face Rowan County on Monday night in Morehead. The Vikings beat East Carter in the late game by a final of 56-36. The other Region 16 semi-final Monday night will be Boyd County taking on Lewis County.

Ashland Remains Unbeaten At 31-0 As They Advance In Region 16 Tournament

Meanwhile in Region 15 on Thursday night, Lawrence County beat Paintsville 81-72 and Shelby Valley won over Phelps.