The Ashland Tomcats are heading back to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16 behind some hot shooting on Tuesday night. Ashland made 17 three pointers in the blowout win over Lewis County with the final 84-60. At one point in the second half, the Tomcats led by 40 points. Ethan Sellars added 16 points while Colin Porter scored 11 and was named Region 16 MVP.

Ashland will be playing Elizabethtown next Wednesday in the opening round of the Sweet 16 with the tip off at 1:30 p.m.