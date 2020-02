It's still perfection for the Ashland Tomcats as they beat Bath County Thursday night at Anderson Gym. The current #1 team in Kentucky won by 20 points 77-57 to improve to 25-0 on the season.

The Tomcats have three regular season games remaining before 64th District play begins on in late February. They play at Russell on Valentines' Day then go to West Carter and host Rose Hill Christian to end the regular season.

Check out the highlights from the win in the above video.