Ashland Remains Unbeaten

The Ashland Tomcats are solidifying their position as one of the best teams in Kentucky as they whalloped Russell 70-30 Friday night. Ashland jumped out to a 25-5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as they improve to 16-0.

Across the Ohio River, the Ironton Fighting Tigers ralled to beat Portsmouth by a final of 62-61. Ironton trailed 53-43 in the 4th quarter until Trent Milleson got hot from behind the three point line. Ironton trailed 61-60 with 26 seconds to go but they took the lead for good on a Reid Carrico drive to the basket.

Also in Ohio, the Chesapeake Panthers beat Gallia Academy 70-34 and Poca smashed Nitro 59-33.

Check out the highlights from all 4 games in the above video.