The Ashland Tomcats have taken another step to the Sweet 16 Tournament next month. They beat Boyd Country for the third time this season to win the 64th District Championship by a final of 62-55. The win keeps Ashland unbeaten at 30-0. The 16th Region tournament will be played at Morehead State with the dates and times yet to be determined.

Here are the highlights from the win in the above video.