The Ashland Tomcats turned a close 1st quarter into a runaway as they advance to the 16th Region title game with a 67-39 win over Rowan County.

ASHLAND WINS AGAIN

Ethan Hudson had 18 points and Collin Porter added 15 as Ashland ran its record to 32-0 on the year.

Mason Moore led Rowan County with 20 points.

Lewis County got a superb 34 point 15 rebound performance from Sam O'Keefe to help Lewis County hold off Boyd County 70-65.

The Lions finished their season at 19-14.

.