The Spring Valley Timberwolves didn't exactly ease into it 2019-2020 basketball season.

They opened against undefeated Ashland and the Tomcats already had played 4 games.

Ashland held onto a narrow 5 point halftime lead at 34-29 and then turned it on in the 3rd quarter to run away from the Timberwolves 76-58.

Ashland is now 5-0 while Spring Valley drops to 0-1.