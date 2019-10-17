Austin Kendall To Start Vs. Sooners

If the Neal Brown radio show had a breaking news theme, it would've run Thursday night. That was when the WVU head football coach said Austin Kendall will start against Oklahoma this coming Saturday. Kendall was injured in the very early moments of their Iowa State loss a weekend ago. He said "barring any changes over the next 48 hours, he will line up behind center on Saturday. We’re evaluating all things. Our run game has been a struggle this year. You’re always looking for solutions.”

Kendall came to WVU from Oklahoma as a graduate transfer after the end of last season. While in Norman, Austin competed 66 percent of his passes for 1,247 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The game will kick off at noon on Saturday with Oklahoma a 30+ point favorite.