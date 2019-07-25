Babe Ruth Regionals Begin Friday

A trip to the Babe Ruth World Series will run through Huntington over the next couple of days. The Ohio Valley Babe Ruth Tournament begins Friday with the Huntington SouthEastern team representing our area as the host team.

They won the state tournament earlier this month where they did not give up an earned run throughout the entire series of games. The only run they did suffer was because of an error.

The Regional Tournament will be at two locations. The first one is at Huntington High School and the other at the Kennedy Center which is the home of Marshall University baseball. The first couple of days features round robin play with Huntington Southeastern playing at 11:30am and 4:30pm. Here from the team by clicking the attached link.