Babe Ruth Regionals Begin In Huntington

A trip to the U14 Babe Ruth World Series is up for grabs this weekend in Huntington and the local host is off to a hot start. Huntington Southeastern won both games of pool play Friday. In the morning, they beat South Bend Eastside 3-1 and later in the day, they demolished the Floyd County Tribe 16-0.

Photo: Pixabay

Pool play continues for Huntington Southeastern when they take on Guernsey Valley Saturday morning at 11:30. Huntington was dominant on the first day where they won both games, scored 19 runs and only gave up 1. Guernsey Valley won their only game on Friday by a final of 10-2.