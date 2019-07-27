Barboursille Softball Team Beats Virginia

Day two was a smashing success for the Barboursville softball All-Star team. They beat a team from McLean, Virginia 4-1 in the Little League Softball Regionals. Quinn Ballangee gets the win for Barboursville as she pitched the entire game. She held Virginia to just 3 hits in the win and struck out 6. Virginia did give Barboursville a scare in the top of the sixth inning when they had bases loaded with two out. But the game ended with a Quinn's final strikeout of the game.

Barboursville started the game out with one run in the first and they added another in the 3rd. Virginia cut the lead to 2-1 when they scored in the 5th inning. That didn't faze Barboursville as the tacked on 2 more in the bottom of the 5th to give them that 3 run cushion. Barboursville had 7 hits.

With the win, Barboursville stays alive in the Regionals and next play a team from Windemere Florida Sunday at 3:30pm.