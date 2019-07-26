Barboursville Loses 1st Game In Ga

For much of their opening game in the Little League softball regionals, it was a masterful pitching duel between Barboursville and Tennessee. In the last inning, both teams bats woke up as the team from West Virginia just fell one run short. They lost 3-2 in the opening game of pool play for them.

The All-Star team from Tennessee scored all of their 3 runs in the top of the sixth inning with Barboursville plating all of their 2 runs in the bottom half. Quinn Ballangee went 3 for 3 in the game including the 2 RBI double that made a game of it. She also pitched all six innings for Barboursville allowing 7 hits and struck out 4.

The next pool play game for Barboursville is Saturday night at 6pm against a team yet to be determined.