Barboursville Softball Falls In Finals

In the biggest games of their young lives, the Barboursville girls softball team will come home with one of the biggest heartaches. With a trip to the Softball World Series on the line, they lost to a team from North Carolina by a final of 9-1 which ends their spectacular summer.

North Carolina came out on fire for the 10 am game with Barboursville where they scored 7 runs in the top of the first inning and Barboursville could never recover. They only got three hits in the game thanks to a strong pitching performance by NC's Campbell Schaen who threw a complete game and struck out 7 B'ville batters.

North Carolina will be heading to Portland, Oregon for the softball world series which begins in just over two weeks.