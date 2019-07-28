Barboursville Softball To Regional Finals

And then there were two. The Little League Softball Southeast Region is down to Barboursville and a team from Salisbury, North Carolina. Barboursville needed two wins on Sunday to make it to the Monday final where it is winner take all and got them.

In the elimination bracket final, the bats for Barboursville erupted for 11 hits and the final score was 10-3. Brooklyn Dailey had three of them along with 5 RBI. Quinn Ballangee and Alexis Gibson also had two hits for Barboursville.

Meanwhile, Ballangee was tough to beat in the circle for B'ville. She went the distance again and had 5 strikeouts. After giving up the first run of the game, the Barboursville defense didn't allow a run until the game was in command when Tennessee scored 2 in the bottom of the sixth.

The regional finals between Barboursville and North Carolina is bright and early Monday morning with first pitch at 10am. The team from Salisbury has yet to lose a game in Warner Robins but they have all been one run wins.

