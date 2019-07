For the second straight year, Barboursville's 10-12 year old softball team will play in the Southeast Regional Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.

The team recently won the state tournament and hopes to go a little deeper in Georgia than it did a year ago. Barboursville advanced to the semifinals before losing to Tennessee.

The West Virginia representative begins play Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN Plus.