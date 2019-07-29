Battle For Last In NL Central Begins Monday

Just a few weeks ago, the Reds and Pirates were within earshot of the division lead....not anymore. The two have struggled toward the end of July and both are battling for last place in the NL Central. The series begins in Cincinnati tonight at 7pm.

The Reds have been playing .500 baseball the last 10 games while the Pirates are struggling mightily losing their last 8 games. Here are the pitchers for tonight.

Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.36 ERA)

Reds: Sonny Gray (5-6, 3.29 ERA)

The Reds are 22-27 against teams from the NL Central. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.97, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.78.

The Pirates are 19-27 in division play. Pittsburgh leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .330.

