Bear Bellomy's dream of making it to the big leagues is put on hold for a bit. Like every major and minor league player, he was sent home from training camp in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic precautions were put into effect. Since that day, he's been back at home in Hurricane trying to stay in shape.

Bear Bellomy continues to get ready for 2020 baseball season.

WSAZ's Jimmy Treacy caught up with the Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer last month.