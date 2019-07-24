Beiber Almost Throws No-No

Shane Beiber was flat out fantastic Wednesday night in Toronto. He threw a one-hitter as Cleveland climbed a little closer to division leading Minnesota. The only hit he gave up was a double in the seventh inning.

The Indians have been the best team in MLB since early June where they have a record of 30-12 and are just 2 and a half games out of first place in the American League Central.

Bieber (10-3) struck out 10 and walked one in his second career complete game. The other one came when he went all 9 innings against Baltimore on May 19. In that game, he struck out 15.

Cleveland didn't need much offense in this one as Greg Allen had three hits and an RBI and José Ramírez had two hits and scored a run.

The Indians are on the road for the next 4 games as they play at Kansas City. Adam Plutko will be pitching for Cleveland.

