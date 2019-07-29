Bell apologizes to.......fantasy owners

For the entire 2018 NFL season, Le'Veon Bell sat out in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This summer, he's with a new team and took some time on Twitter to apologize to of all people.....fantasy football owners.

Monday afternoon, the new New York Jet free agent tweeted "this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year."

Bell signed with the Jets during the offseason and said last week to the media that he feels so refreshed, he's willing to stretch his limit this season.

"I'm up for 500 [touches] if it's going to take us to a Super Bowl," Bell said, exaggerating the number to make a point.

