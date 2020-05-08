Bengals 2020 Schedule Released

The NFL released next season's schedule on Thursday with the next question being will they play all of them due to the Coronavirus? The season begins September 13th when they host the LA Chargers.

Speaking of the AFC North, the Bengals take on in-state rival Cleveland on September 17th and October 25th. The two Pittsburgh Steeler games are November 15th and December 21st. Finally, they go to Baltimore on October 11th and the regular season ends with the Ravens in Cincinnati on January 3rd.

Here's the full schedule (HOME TEAM IN CAPS)

Sept. 13 LA CHARGERS

Sept. 17 at Cleveland

Sept. 27 at Philadelphia

Oct. 4 JACKSONVILLE

Oct. 11 at Baltimore

Oct. 18 at Indianapolis

Oct. 25 CLEVELAND

Nov. 1 TENNESSEE

Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh

Nov. 22 at Washington

Nov. 29 NY GIANTS

Dec. 6 at Miami

Dec. 13 DALLAS

Dec. 21 PITTSBURGH

Dec. 27 at Texas

Jan. 3 BALTIMORE