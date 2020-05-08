Bengals 2020 Schedule Released

The NFL released next season's schedule on Thursday with the next question being will they play all of them due to the Coronavirus? The season begins September 13th when they host the LA Chargers.
Speaking of the AFC North, the Bengals take on in-state rival Cleveland on September 17th and October 25th. The two Pittsburgh Steeler games are November 15th and December 21st. Finally, they go to Baltimore on October 11th and the regular season ends with the Ravens in Cincinnati on January 3rd.
Here's the full schedule (HOME TEAM IN CAPS)
Sept. 13 LA CHARGERS
Sept. 17 at Cleveland
Sept. 27 at Philadelphia
Oct. 4 JACKSONVILLE
Oct. 11 at Baltimore
Oct. 18 at Indianapolis
Oct. 25 CLEVELAND
Nov. 1 TENNESSEE
Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh
Nov. 22 at Washington
Nov. 29 NY GIANTS
Dec. 6 at Miami
Dec. 13 DALLAS
Dec. 21 PITTSBURGH
Dec. 27 at Texas
Jan. 3 BALTIMORE