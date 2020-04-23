Bengals Pick Joe Burrow

It's been quite a ride for Athens, Ohio native Joe Burrow the last 8 months. He led the LSU Tigers to a national title, won the 2019 Heisman Trophy and just after 8 pm Thursday night was the first pick in the NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow to lead them into the 2020 season. They struggled last year where they finished 2-14 and finished last in the AFC North Standings.

Burrow had one of the greatest seasons in college football history last year for LSU. He played in all 15 games, threw 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. He helped lead LSU to the National Championship when they beat Clemson 42-25.