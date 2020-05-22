Big 12 Athletes Can Return June 15

There's a new countdown clock for WVU and other members of the Big 12 and it's June 15th. That is the date where football student-athletes can return to their respective campuses. The conference's Board of Directors approved a phase-in plan Friday evening. The return includes voluntary workouts for conditioning and training exercises.

The rest of the Big 12 student-athletes can return July 1st and that includes volleyball, soccer and cross-country. Each Big 12 school must check with local and state goverments to see if that date meets health and safety requirements. There has been no in-person activities in any NCAA sport since March 12.