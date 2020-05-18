Big Ben Visits The Barber

Normally, 'cut-down day' is one football players fear where they might get released from the team. In Pittsburgh Monday, it was cause for celebration for Steeler fans.

The team posted a video on social media where it shows Ben Roethlisberger saying to a camera ""I'm not going to shave or cut my hair until I can throw a football again. Throw it to one of my teammates, a legit NFL pass." That quote was followed by a quick compilation of throws to James Conner, former GW high school star Ryan Switzer and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The last part of the video shows a freshly short Roethlisberger in the barber's chair getting it trimmed and Smith-Schuster saying "he's back."

The teammates worked out at Quaker Valley High and while there's no official update from the team on his status, head coach Mike Tomlin told fans on a conference call that "he's doing great thus far."

Roethlisberger had surgery about 8 months ago to fix a season ending injury suffered in Week 2 of the 2019-2020 season.