Big night in Kanawha Valley Hoops

Updated: Fri 12:15 AM, Jan 24, 2020

HUNTINGTON The Capital Cougars jumped on Kanawha Valley rival South Charleston quickly and ran away to an 85-53 win. Daimarquis Brooks scored 23 to lead the Cougars.

Spring Valley broke open a close game late against George Washingfton and the T'Wolves leave with an 84-77 win.

 