Blake Stewart was a four year starter at Boyd County High School and now he gets 4 more years of basketball thanks to Centre College. Stewart announced his commitment to the Danville, Ky school this weekend on Twitter.

He's 6-foot-2, weights 160 poiunds and averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game his senior year. He also played club basketball for the Pride Athletics program.

Here are some highlights from his career.