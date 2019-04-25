Bosa goes 2nd to San Francisco

Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa went to San Francisco as expected. The 49ers have used a first-round selection on four defensive linemen in the past five drafts.

Bosa is considered the top pass rusher in this group. His older brother, Joey, plays for the Chargers and was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Their father also played in the NFL.

"Good genes, man," Bosa said with a laugh. "''It's a new journey. I'm so excited to finally be back on a team. I can't wait to get to work. This is all the work I've put in since I was 7 years old and it's finally here."

Bosa is the highest Ohio State draft pick since offensive tackle Orlando Pace went No. 1 to St. Louis in 1997. He missed all but three games last season with a core muscle injury, but already had exhibited the kind of playmaking that lifts players to loft status. Such as the second pick in the draft.

